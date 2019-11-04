Osceola County officials seek help locating missing 16-year-old

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl last seen in October.
Deputies said Olivia Powers was last seen at her home Kissimmee on October 26 at 1 a.m., before her father noticed she wasn't in her room.
She was caught on a surveillance camera walking at 2:38 a.m.that morning. She was barefoot and wearing an oversized beige hoodie, according to deputies.
Officials said she has a history of being involved in sex trafficking and is believed to be in the company of a man who goes by Junior.
Deputies said Olivia is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 107 pounds and does not have a phone with her.
Anyone who may know about Olivia's whereabouts is urged to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}