Osceola County officials seek help locating missing 16-year-old

    By: Christopher Boyce

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl last seen in October.

    Deputies said Olivia Powers was last seen at her home Kissimmee on October 26 at 1 a.m., before her father noticed she wasn't in her room.

    She was caught on a surveillance camera walking at 2:38 a.m.that morning. She was barefoot and wearing an oversized beige hoodie, according to deputies. 

    Officials said she has a history of being involved in sex trafficking and is believed to be in the company of a man who goes by Junior.

    Deputies said Olivia is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 107 pounds and does not have a phone with her.

    Anyone who may know about Olivia's whereabouts is urged to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.

