Osceola County residents asked to take precautions after malaria cases reported in Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders in Osceola County want to remind residents to do what they can to protect everyone from mosquitoes.

The reminders come after a handful of cases of malaria were reported in Sarasota County.

In response, health leaders issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory.

While no cases of malaria have been reported in Central Florida, Osceola County Mosquito Control says you should use caution.

Residents need to remove standing water near their homes, and use bug spray when they are out at night.

Osceola County residents can request mosquito control services by calling 407-742-0505.

