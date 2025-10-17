Firefighter injured, truck damaged after explosion at Osceola scrapyard fire

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — WFTV has learned new details in Thursday’s massive fire at a salvage yard in Osceola County.

Firefighters say there was an explosion around 11:30 p.m. at the site off Old Tampa Highway south of Kissimmee.

A ladder truck was damaged and one firefighter was hurt but did not require hospitalization.

It also led to a one-ace brush fire.

Firefighters were still on the scene Friday afternoon to put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

