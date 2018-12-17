OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County Schools may soon allow students to receive medical marijuana on campus.
The school board is set to approve a new policy Tuesday night, following similar moves by Orange and Volusia counties.
School employees would not be allowed to administer the marijuana. Instead, parents or other registered caregivers would have to travel to school to give the properly prescribed marijuana to their children.
“It’s very different from all the other medicine that a school nurse would administer to a student,” said Osceola County School Board member Kelvin Soto.
The rule is similar to what was just passed in Volusia County, where parents of 6-year-old Zoe Adams fought to be able to give her medical marijuana to help with the effects of a rare genetic disorder.
Orange County approved its medical marijuana policy in September.
Osceola County will not allow any medical marijuana to be stored on campus and the drug cannot be administered on a bus or at a school event.
The district did not say how many students might take advantage of the new policy.
“We have medical marijuana use in children to treat some of the worst, most horrible symptoms or diseases that are out there,” Soto said.
If approved, the medical marijuana policy would take effect immediately.
