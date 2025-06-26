Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez to make bail soon, attorney says

TAVARES, Fla. — A court filing reveals that suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez has met the requirements to bail out of the Lake County jail.

His bail currently stands at $1 million.

The court previously ruled that the bail money must come from legal means and not from the alleged gambling operation.

A legal expert said Thursday’s ruling means the hold on Lopez is lifted, and the judge found the bail money is clean, meaning Lopez is free to post it.

His attorney says he will likely post bail Thursday night.

Jail records show he has not yet posted that bail.

Lopez, 56, is charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering. Prosecutors say he was connected to a yearslong illegal gambling enterprise.

Lopez is one of five people arrested in the case, which includes three people prosecutors say were involved in the business side or running of the operation. Sheldon Wetherholt, Carol Cote and Sharon Fedrick have all bailed out of jail shortly after their arrests.

Another co-defendant accused of aiding the operation has left the country and has not been arrested.

Marcos Lopez’s estranged wife, Robin Severance-Lopez, was also arrested on allegations that she used money from the gambling.

