  • Osceola County Sheriff's Office hiring school resource officers

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is hiring part-time school resource officers.

     

    Officials said the goal is to have an officer at every elementary and middle school, in addition to two officers at every high school.

     

    “The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is an equal opportunity employer. It is the goal of the Osceola Sheriff’s Office to employ the most qualified and dependable personnel to work in the law enforcement field,” the Sheriff's Office website said.

     

    The Sheriff’s Office is holding a job fair at Osceola Heritage Park Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

     

    Click or tap here to go to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office website for details.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Osceola County Sheriff's Office hiring school resource officers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body found in Orlando retention pond is of woman in late teens, early 20s

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man up-skirts mother, child at UCF graduation, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    SpaceX Falcon 9 Block 5 reusable rocket set to launch Thursday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Orlando's best seafood places