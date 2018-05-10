Osceola County Sheriff's Office hiring school resource officers

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is hiring part-time school resource officers.
Officials said the goal is to have an officer at every elementary and middle school, in addition to two officers at every high school.
“The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is an equal opportunity employer. It is the goal of the Osceola Sheriff’s Office to employ the most qualified and dependable personnel to work in the law enforcement field,” the Sheriff's Office website said.
The Sheriff’s Office is holding a job fair at Osceola Heritage Park Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
We are hiring for Part-Time School Resource Officers! visit our site for more information https://t.co/cwuNuiPyZ5 #CommunityStrong #OsceolaCounty pic.twitter.com/l6uRtplQVT— Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) April 30, 2018
