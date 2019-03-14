Osceola County student accused of possessing child pornography, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old student in Osceola County was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Jonha Price was arrested Thursday after a cyber tip came in to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Price is a student at Liberty High School and was arrested while on campus, deputies said.
Officials did not identify any victims but said in a release that “forensic analysis of the electronics seized during the search warrant revealed numerous files of confirmed child pornography.”
Deputies said anyone with information concerning any threats, acts or possession of materials that are harmful toward children, to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
