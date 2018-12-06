0 Osceola County students approached by strangers offering candy, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola deputies are searching for a suspicious couple accused of trying to lure two boys.

The Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman approached the boys Monday while they were still on school property.

The boys, 12 and 13, told deputies they had been standing by a bicycle rack at Bridge Prep Academy on Koa Street in Poinciana when they were approached by two people inside a black four-door sedan with its windows rolled down, officials said.

Deputies were told a white man was driving and a black woman was in the passenger seat.

The woman allegedly called the boys over to the vehicle and offered them candy, which she was holding in her hand, deputies said.

Investigators said the boys denied the offer and kept walking before the vehicle drove away.

Deputies said the vehicle was described as an older-model Toyota Camry with stock rims.

The driver was described as a white man in his early 20s, and the woman was described as being in her early 20s, with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said they are sending extra patrols to monitor the area.

Investigators do not believe this incident is connected to reports from a high school student who claims he was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Gateway High School on Friday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

.@OsceolaSheriff office is looking for 2 more suspicious people who reportedly tried to lure to school boys. They report a man and a woman approached in an older model Toyota Camry. This is a composite sketch of the woman @WFTV pic.twitter.com/h79tkk8xxi — Cierra Putman (@CierraReporter) December 6, 2018

