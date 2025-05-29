Osceola County students awarded college scholarship from the Harris Rosen Foundation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Five Osceola County students were awarded a scholarship from the Harris Rosen Foundation.

The five school board members each gave a $2500 scholarship to a student of their choosing.

Earlier in May, the Harris Rosen Foundation gave 15 scholarships to Jones High School graduates in Orange County.

The foundation says it’s about continuing Rosen’s legacy of “leveling the playing field through education”.

