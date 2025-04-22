Big project near Downtown Kissimmee ramps up

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A New Jersey-based developer will soon kick off the next phase of its development near downtown Kissimmee.

SkyView Cos. is in design on roughly 100,000 square feet of medical office space on part of a 20-acre property to the south of HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

Read: Education Department will collect on defaulted student loans starting in May

A first phase — the 312-unit The Allen Apartments, which opened to residents this year at 700 Aultman St. — has already been built.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group