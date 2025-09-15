Former Kissimmee commissioner Jerry Gemskie passes away

, Fla. — Former Kissimmee City Commissioner Jerry Gemskie passed away on Friday, leaving a legacy of dedicated community service.

Gemskie served as a commissioner for the City of Kissimmee for 10 years, during which he was known for his dedication, integrity, and passion for public service. His leadership and contributions made a lasting impact on the community.

The City of Kissimmee and its residents mourn the loss of a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to better the lives of those in the community. His colleagues and friends remember him as someone who was deeply committed to the welfare of the city and its people.

Gemskie’s time as commissioner was characterized by his strong dedication to public service. Those who had the chance to work with him admired him. His work in city government helped shape the community in significant ways.

The passing of Commissioner Gemskie touches the hearts of his family, friends, and the Kissimmee community. They warmly share their heartfelt condolences and appreciate all the years he dedicated to service.

