Reedy Creek Elementary to begin groundbreaking in Osceola County

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The groundbreaking ceremony for Reedy Creek Elementary’s rebuilding in Osceola County will be on Wednesday, May 14.

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. at the school’s current site, as shown on the map below.

The suggested extensive renovation pertains to the existing Reedy Creek Elementary School campus.

This exciting renovation is set to create a welcoming space for 948 student stations, catering to children from pre-K through 5th Grade. The School District of Osceola County is thrilled about the new student building, which will replace the existing main campus building.

The renovation will be conducted in a phased approach to minimize disruptions to operations during regular school hours.

The new student building will be constructed in phase 1 to accommodate students and staff. Upon completion of the new student building, the old building will be demolished in phase 2.

The estimated completion for the project is planned for the 2026–2027 school year.

