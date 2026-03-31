Osceola County’s new tech hub to create thousands of jobs

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A major project that is expected to bring thousands of jobs to Central Florida is set to break ground this week.

Neo-City is planning a $1.2 billion tech hub in Kissimmee, which is expected to create more than 16,000 jobs.

The project will focus on semiconductor research and innovation.

The 500-acre development is located near the Silver Spurs Arena in Osceola County.

The project is being funded by a Korean tech billionaire and represents a major investment in the region’s technology sector.

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