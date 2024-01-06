Osceola Sheriff to Host Three Kings Day Toy Giveaway

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Marcos Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office to celebrate Three Kings Day with a Toy Giveaway “Drive-Thru.” on Jan. 7.

Children ages 12 and under from Osceola will receive one free toy.

Read: FAA grounds some Boeing 737-9 aircraft after window blowout on Alaska Airlines flight

Families will also get to meet deputies and staff.

Gifts will be delivered in the vehicle (while supplies last) and your child must be present.

Read: FBI: 3 fugitives arrested in Central Florida exactly 3 years after Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The event will be held at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to weather conditions, the date has been rescheduled to Jan. 7 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

Read: Runners gearing up for Sunday’s 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group