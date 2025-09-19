OUC says residents should remain prepared as hurricane season continues

ORLANDO, Fla. — With hurricane season in full swing, preparation is key for all Central Florida residents, especially for the nearly half a million who have never experienced a storm.

Orlando Utilities Commission says it is working to prepare for the remainder of hurricane season and wants to help local residents do the same.

Channel 9 visited an OUC facility to get a firsthand look at their storm readiness plan and spoke with an Orlando resident about her personal preparations.

For residents like Maria Martinez, preparing for a storm is second nature.

She said her family buys plenty of food and water, but also takes the crucial step of protecting her home with hurricane shutters.

OUC’s storm preparation is a year-round effort.

Their teams inspect and maintain their electric and water systems.

There is also a major focus on tree trimming, which prevents branches from damaging power lines during high winds.

