Over $100,000 in Fantasy 5 lotto winnings remain unclaimed in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Over $100,000 in lottery winnings from the Fantasy 5 Lotto remain unclaimed after a ticket was purchased at a Publix in New Smyrna Beach.

The winning ticket, bought at the Publix located at 1930 State Road 44, matched the numbers 14, 18, 19, 26, and 31.

Lottery officials urge players to check their tickets to see if they are the lucky winner.

