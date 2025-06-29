Over 140K pounds of bologna nationwide for misbranding, USDA announces

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gaiser’s European Style Provisions Inc. is recalling 143,416 pounds of ready-to-eat bologna due to misbranding, as announced today by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall involves several bologna products that include undeclared meat or poultry ingredients not listed on their labels. These products were made between March 20 and June 20, 2025, and distributed across the country.

The specific products subject to recall include:

Vacuum-packed packages of “FAMILY TREE BOLOGNA VEAL” containing undeclared pork.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “BABUSHKA’S RECIPE CHICKEN BOLOGNA” containing undeclared pork.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “FANCY BOLOGNA” labeled with pork as an ingredient but containing undeclared beef and chicken.

Vacuum-packed packages of “GAISERS RUSSIAN BRAND DOKTORSKAYA BOLOGNA” containing undeclared beef.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “GAISERS BOLOGNA VEAL” containing undeclared chicken and pork.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “GAISERS TURKEY BOLOGNA” containing undeclared chicken and pork.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “CHICKEN BOLOGNA KYPOYKA PABA” containing undeclared pork.

The issue was identified after a complaint to the Office of Inspector General’s hotline, leading FSIS to investigate and confirm the misbranding.

Although FSIS does not expect any health risks from eating these recalled Class III products, consumers should avoid consuming them.

Restaurants and institutions are also advised to avoid serving these products, which should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

