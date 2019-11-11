Over 50K veterans in Orange County aren't receiving benefits they qualify for

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Only 17,000 of the 70,000 veterans in Orange County are receiving benefits they qualify for.
That means over 50,000 veterans aren't able to take advantage of those benefits.
One of the main issues of concern is that while most veterans aren't aware if they qualify, agencies aren't allowed to reach out to inform them if they do.
Tommie Maldonado, the program manager for Veteran Services of Orange County said he's spoken to many veterans who simply don't believe the benefits would apply to them, so they don't reach out.
"My job was to take care of my soldiers," said Maldonado, who served in the Army for 30 years. "This is still taking care of my soldiers, because they are all my soldiers. I want them all to come in and get the benefits they are entitled to."
If a veteran would like to know if they qualify for benefits, they can reach out to Orange County's Veteran Service Office at 407-836-8990 or by clicking here.
An agent will be able to assist the veteran and handle the paperwork entirely.
"War has nothing to do with becoming a veteran," said Maldonado. "If you serve your time honorably or you were discharged because of an injury before your time, you're a veteran."
