Overnight fire chars east Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire badly damaged an Orange County home early Thursday.

Firefighters rushed to Pinewood Cove Lane around 5 a.m. after receiving 911 calls about flames shooting from a house.

Orange County house fire Firefighters rushed to Pinewood Cove Lane early Thursday after 911 callers reported flames from a home. (WFTV staff)

They arrived to find about half the home on fire and quickly began to fight the blaze from the outside.

Firefighters also went inside the home but found that everyone had safely escaped.

OCFRD Dispatch began receiving multiple 911 calls around 5am this morning reporting heavy flames showing from a home in Station 67’s area. Crews reported the fire as 50% involved & quickly began fire attack while also conducting a primary search. Thankfully, no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/aKxDBzWWBR — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 13, 2025

Orange County Fire Rescue said that nobody was hurt during the incident.

The State Fire Marshal will work to determine how the fire started.

