EUSTIS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is set to implement overnight road closures on southbound State Road 19, known as North Bay Street, on Wednesday and Thursday.

The closures, starting at 8 p.m. each night and expected to reopen by 6 a.m., are necessary to install traffic signal strain poles at the Clifford Avenue intersection.

Drivers are advised to use the following detour: turn left on Gottsche Avenue, right on North Eustis Street, right on East McDonald Avenue, and then left back onto S.R. 19.

All schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

FDOT said drivers are urged to remain vigilant, follow posted signs, and use caution during this period.

