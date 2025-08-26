Overnight semi-truck fire causes traffic troubles on I-4

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An overnight semi-truck fire caused major traffic troubles Tuesday morning on Interstate 4.

A commercial tractor-trailer caught fire around 1:04 a.m. on I-4 westbound before SR 434 in Longwood.

All westbound lanes of I-4 were shut down for several hours, with traffic only getting by on the inside shoulder lane.

Even after 7 a.m., drivers still faced more than five miles of backups.

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes if possible to avoid delays.

The Seminole County Fire Department responded to the scene and spent several hours battling the blaze and ensuring the flames didn’t spread to the nearby tree line.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, and the two occupants of the vehicle were unharmed.

Crews are still at the scene, working to clear the damage left behind.

Drivers should still use extra caution in the area.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group