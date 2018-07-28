Overnight shooting leaves one person dead and another in critical condition, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that a left one person dead and another in critical condition.
The shooting occurred early Saturday morning on the 4000 block of Raleigh Street in Orlando, deputies said. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 54-year-old black male in the front yard, suffering from a gunshot wound, deputies said.
While searching the scene, deputies located another black male, possibly in his 20s, also suffering from a gunshot wound, according to deputies.
Deputies said the 54-year-old man was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The other victim was transported to ORMC where he was pronounced dead.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.
