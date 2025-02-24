Overnight showers start the week off, rain to be pushed out by Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cloud cover will continue to increase as we head into tonight, and showers will start to push in overnight.

Lows will fall into the upper 50s. Expecting widespread on-and-off showers through the day on Monday.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, Feb. 23, 2025 (WFTV)

With the rain and cloud cover, highs will only warm into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will see more scattered showers in the morning and early afternoon.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, Feb. 23, 2025 (WFTV)

Then rain will push out in the late afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

Plenty of sunshine is expected on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, Feb. 23, 2025 (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group