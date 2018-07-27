Overturned dump truck crushes vehicle, shuts down State Road 429

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving a dump truck that overturned on top of another vehicle shut down the south lanes of State Road 429 in Ocoee.
The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. Friday.
The contents of the truck spilled onto the roadway and the back of an SUV appeared to be crushed under the dump truck.
Injuries were reported.
No other details were released.
Traffic Alert 7am: Crash on SR 429 near Plant Street involving dump truck, heavy entrapment. All southbound lanes closed. @FHPOrlando notified— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 27, 2018
