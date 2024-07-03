Oviedo chiropractor fined after medical office suddenly closes

OVIEDO, Fla. — Complaints continue to come in about a local medical office that suddenly closed its doors, leaving patients on the hook for thousands of dollars in medical bills.

Yolando Choser was prescribed at-home treatments by Exodus Medical in Oviedo that were meant to help with her neuropathy.

Choser says she doesn’t even know if the treatments helped, and now she wonders if they may have even been a sham after the clinic suddenly closed.

Choser was there for a treatment in September then she stopped hearing from them. She then went to the clinic only to find it was closed.

Choser says she’d already paid more than $4,000 up front, and was making monthly payments that were taken from her account automatically.

“Up to last month, it was $309 and change,” Choser said.

An additional $2,700 was taken over a nine-month span after her last appointment.

Choser’s daughter only recently helped her stop the automatic withdrawals.

Action 9 first launched a handful of investigations into Exodus Medical starting in 2021.

In one 2022 case, Richard Kaminski complained after trying to cancel a $20,000 medical loan for Exodus treatments.

Since then, the Florida Department of Health has filed a complaint against clinic owner and licensed chiropractor Dr. Robert Abraham, alleging several violations when dealing with an 87-year-old patient.

The alleged violations include prescribing medical oxygen, which chiropractors aren’t authorized to do, and accepting advance payment of more than $1,500, which is also a violation of state laws for chiropractors.

Dr. Abraham didn’t deny the allegations and agreed to a settlement with the state that included a fine.

He also reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by a local couple who paid $16,000 up-front and received no notice the clinic was closing.

“I never thought the doctor would do that to somebody, you know,” Exodus patient Albert Brien said.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office has received five recent complaints against Dr. Abraham.

Patients like Yolanda Choser say they hope he’ll be held accountable.

Dr. Abraham has not responded to any of our questions about closing his office or refunding patients.

The Department of Health has not confirmed whether it has launched another investigation into Exodus Medical.

