Oviedo considers fire department merger with Seminole County to avoid tax hikes

OVIEDO, Fla. — Several cities in Seminole County have merged their fire departments with the Seminole County Fire Department, and Oviedo might be the next to consider such a move.

Mayor Megan Sladek of Oviedo has voiced concerns that maintaining separate fire departments is no longer sustainable without imposing significant tax hikes on residents.

“Well, the economy of scales will always tell you that eventually it will be more efficient,” stated Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine, referencing efforts in Altamonte Springs.

Currently, neither the Seminole County Fire Department has invited Oviedo to consolidate, nor has Oviedo initiated any discussions.

A potential merger could improve operational efficiency, but negotiations have not yet started.

