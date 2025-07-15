Oviedo and Duke Energy to upgrade EV charging stations starting July 15

OVIEDO, Fla. — Starting Tuesday, July 15th, the City of Oviedo, in partnership with Duke Energy, will upgrade the EV charging stations at Center Lake Park.

The project includes removing old charging stations and installing new conduits for upgraded units.

The upgrades are designed to double the charging capacity, enabling two vehicles to charge at the same time at each station.

Starting Monday, July 23, Duke Energy and Miller Electric will replace a transformer near the lift station.

This operation will require closing Center Lake Lane for one day to allow for crane work.

Replacing the transformer will affect the fountain in the center of the lake, but nearby homes and businesses will remain unaffected. Pedestrian access will also be limited as the sidewalk in front of the lift station will be closed.

The new EV chargers are anticipated to be operational from mid to late August after completing final testing and inspections.

