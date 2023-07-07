Oviedo fire will honor Good Samaritan Friday with life-saving award

OVIEDO, Fla. — The Oviedo Fire Department will present a local teacher, Suzanne Matos, with a life-saving award on Friday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to officials, on May 26, 2023, Matos was parking her car at the Oviedo Mall when she noticed smoke coming from another vehicle nearby.

She also noticed that two children were trying to escape the burning vehicle and Matos was able to help the children out of the car and to safety.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Shoppers rescue 2 kids from car fire while mother was shoplifting at Oviedo Mall, police say

Read: Deputies investigate deadly shooting at Orange County gas station

The children were taken to Arnold Palmer Children`s Hospital and suffered several first-degree burns on their faces and ears.

Car Fire Oviedo Car Fire Oviedo (WFTV)

Eventually, Oviedo Police arrested the children’s mother, Alicia Moore, 24.

Read: Shoppers rescue 2 kids from car fire while mother was shoplifting at Oviedo Mall, police say

According to police, Moore was inside the mall at the time of the fire, shoplifting from stores. She also faces additional charges of neglect of a child with great bodily harm and first-degree arson.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group