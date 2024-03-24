Oviedo firefighters successfully rescued 11 ducklings this weekend

OVIEDO, Fla. — 11 baby ducks were reunited with their mother on Saturday afternoon when Oviedo firefighters pulled them out of a storm drain.

The fire department was called to the area of Alafaya Woods Boulevard and Alafaya Trail when someone called about a duck in distress.

Firefighters said upon arrival, they found a frantic duck mother who had lost her babies.

Read: Horsing around: Horse leads Ocala police on chase

Firefighters quickly rescued all the ducks out of the drain, the news release said.

The family of ducks were in all good condition and waddled away to a nearby pound.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Oviedo firefighters rescue 11 ducklings 11 baby ducks were reunited with their mother on Saturday afternoon when Oviedo firefighters pulled them out of a storm drain. (City of Oviedo)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group