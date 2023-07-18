Oviedo leaders to have residents vote to approve new $35M police station

OVIEDO, Fla. — The Oviedo City Council has voted to ask residents for $35 million to build a new police station.

The question will be on the November ballot.

One proposal would see it built at the Oviedo Mall.

The mall’s director of development pitched the idea at Monday night’s city council meeting.

If approved, the police station and city hall would be built in the old Sears.

“I have a total of 130,000 square feet, mainly a department store, great structural building, that’s never going to be a department store again,” said Kevin Hipes with the Oviedo Mall. “I’m looking to fill that with a mixed use that would enhance the mall, bring traffic to the mall, but also benefit this community.”

If approved, the mall would charge the city $1.2 million each year to lease the surrounding land, but the city would own the buildings.

