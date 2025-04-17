Oviedo Mall issues statement after break-ins cost tenant over $30k in losses

OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo Mall’s Social Media Team released a statement about break-ins that occurred on Sunday and Tuesday night, costing a tenant over $30,000 in losses.

The mall is currently working with the Oviedo Police Department to locate the ones responsible for the break-ins.

Oviedo Mall’s Social Media Team, in a plea to parents and the community, wrote a heartfelt post stating:

Before that happens, I’m making one final appeal to our community—especially to parents and the younger generation. I grew up hanging out at the mall. It was a space to connect with friends, grab a bite, see a movie, and just be. I want that experience to be available to today’s teens, too. I know it’s just a few bad apples, and I know that teens will be teens. But now, I’m on the other side—the one who sees the aftermath of the choices made here. The mess. The damage. The cost. And with that view comes responsibility. I’m responsible for protecting t — Oviedo Mall Facebook Staff

You can read the full message below:

