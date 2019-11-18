Oviedo mom accused of strangling infant daughter receives probation in plea deal

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - After more than three years awaiting trial, Kristen Depasquale left a Titusville courthouse a free woman after accepting a plea deal.
Depasquale pleaded no contest to aggravated child abuse in the 2016 strangulation death of her 18-month-old daughter with Halloween lights.
The original medical examiner called the toddler's death a homicide, blaming it on her mother, Depasquale. A second called it an accident and blamed it on the girl's 2-year-old brother.
The final decision in the case came when the Brevard County Medical Examiner Office was deposed and the death was deemed an accident in the opinion of Dr. Kaiser from Brevard County.
As part of the plea deal, Depasquale will be on probation for the next 10 years.
