Oviedo seeks public input on Round Lake Park art installations at August 2 meeting

OVIEDO, Fla. — The Oviedo Recreation and Parks Department is inviting public input on future art installations at Round Lake Park during a meeting on August 2, 2025, at Riverside Park.

The meeting is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Recreation Building in Riverside Park. Its purpose is to collect feedback from residents on the park’s artistic concept, which will include works created by four commissioned artists.

The art installations will feature paintings, drawings, a mosaic mural, and a sculpture. These artworks will be exhibited at both Round Lake Park and the recreation building, which is currently undergoing renovation.

During the meeting, participants can complete surveys and engage directly with the artists to discuss their visions for the park’s artistic landscape.

