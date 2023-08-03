Owner of Central Florida bagel shops offering free bagels

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida bagel shop owner is offering free bagels to teachers, administrators, and school staff members.

Jeff Perera, the owner of Jeff’s Bagel Run, is offering free bagels from Wednesday through August 9th at his bagel shops. Those eligible need to bring their ID.

The two bagel locations are 2787 Old Winter Garden Rd. in Ocoee, and 4339 Edgewater Dr, in Orlando.

“We are really excited we can do this for the community,” said Perera. “It’s nice to do this for the teachers and school staff. It might be only a bagel, but we want to show our appreciation for the jobs they do.”

Perera, who is originally from New Jersey, said he and his wife, Danielle started his bagel business during the pandemic in 2021 when he lost his job.

He said they began baking bagels at home and soon started selling them at a local farmer’s market.

Perera opened his Ocoee in 2021 and later expanded to a location in the College Park area of Orlando.

