Owner of dog that killed 8-year-old boy to face Volusia County judge

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Brandy Hodil, one of the owners of the dogs that killed 8-year-old Michael Millett in DeLand, is set to face a judge on Thursday.

Hodil and Amanda Franco, the other owner, are both facing felony charges for tampering with evidence related to the incident.

Investigators say Michael Millett was mauled to death by dogs in January.

The sheriff’s office reported that both Hodil and Franco discussed the dogs and their violent tendencies in Facebook messages with a neighbor.

They also deleted specific messages about the dogs being loose the night of Michael’s death.

Hodil is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 PM.

Michael’s family plans to attend the court proceedings.

Michael's family plans to attend the court proceedings.

