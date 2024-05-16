Paid endorsement deals for high school athletes could be closer to reality

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paid endorsement deals for high school athletes could soon be closer to reality.

The Florida High School Athletic Association held a discussion Tuesday about a potential change to the organization’s bylaws.

It would allow student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness under what is commonly known as an NIL policy.

Schools and districts would also have to remain on the sidelines in the deals.

The students and their guardians will be required to negotiate any NIL activities independently.

The board is set to vote on the proposal in June.

