Palm Bay home catches fire with three people inside

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    PALM BAY, Fla. - A Palm Bay home caught on fire Saturday evening with three people inside, firefighters said. 

    The home on Albion Street NW started burning around 7:15 p.m., firefighters said. 

    Palm Bay police said a neighbor went inside the house to help the three people get out. 

    He suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to a nearby hospital, officials said. 

    While the cause of the blaze has not been determined, authorities do not believe the fire is suspicious. 

    Firefighters with Brevard County Fire Rescue, as well as the city fire department, battled the blaze. 

