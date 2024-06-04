Palm Bay man accused of breaking into church with sledgehammer, attacking police officer

PALM BAY, Fla. — A Palm Bay man is facing multiple charges after causing $10,000 in damages to a church.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at the Mission Church on Colonial Drive.

The Palm Bay Police Department responded to a call about a man who broke into the church with a sledgehammer.

Timothy Bornmam was arrested on the scene after he attempted to strike a police officer with a Stanley Cup.

He is at the Brevard County Jail, where he’s facing multiple charges, including resisting, battery on a police officer, and burglary.

