Palm Bay man found dead inside work trailer

PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police are investigating after a man's body was discovered Monday in a business trailer on Babcock Street.
The original call was in reference to a person needing assistance for a possible gunshot wound.
Palm Bay police said the Brevard County Sheriff's Office took the original call.
Investigators said they will wait for the medical examiner to determine 46-year-old Casey Dwayne Cheney's cause of death.
Police say he was doing business out of the trailer where his body was discovered.
When relatives hadn't heard from Cheney, someone decided to come by and check on him and made the discovery.
A family member said Cheney was known to purchase saw palmetto berries from those that harvest them in this area. The berries are used in dietary supplements.
Investigators are trying to determine not only what happened to Cheney, but when
“We always look for surveillance cameras and hopefully there's something like that in the area to help piece this together.or any information from anyone who was in the area or driving by,” said Lt. Steve Bland of the Palm Bay Police Department.
Palm Bay police said they will be at the scene throughout the night.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
