Palm Bay Police investigating Saturday morning shooting

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Palm Bay Police Department is looking into a shooting that took place on Saturday morning, May 24, at around 8 a.m. in the 1800 block of Hallendale Avenue in Palm Bay.

Officials reported that one individual was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Authorities have confirmed that all involved parties are accounted for and are currently being interviewed by investigators.

The police do not believe the incident was random, indicating it may have been targeted.

The Palm Bay Police Department has not released further details about the victim’s condition or the circumstances leading to the shooting.

Residents are advised to avoid the area if possible while police conduct their investigation.

This is a developing story; updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

