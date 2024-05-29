Palm Bay police locate missing 7-year-old girl with autism

PALM BAY, Fla. — Update: Palm Bay police have found the missing girl and appreciate everyone’s assistance.

Original Story:

The Palm Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 7-year-old girl with autism.

Zoey Lynn Gordon was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. near Jaslo Street and Talmadge Avenue.

She was last seen wearing pink leopard print shorts, a white t-shirt with “Girls Rule”printed on the front in pink and she wasn’t not wearing shoes.

Gordon has blonde hair, brown eyes and may be non-verbal.

Call 911 immediately if you see or have any information on her whereabouts.

