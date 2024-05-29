Palm Bay police locate missing 7-year-old girl with autism

PALM BAY, Fla. — Update: Palm Bay police have found the missing girl and appreciate everyone’s assistance.
Original Story:
The Palm Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 7-year-old girl with autism.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Zoey Lynn Gordon was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. near Jaslo Street and Talmadge Avenue.
She was last seen wearing pink leopard print shorts, a white t-shirt with “Girls Rule”printed on the front in pink and she wasn’t not wearing shoes.
Read: Deputies: Missing boy with autism found safe in water as deep as his neck
Gordon has blonde hair, brown eyes and may be non-verbal.
Call 911 immediately if you see or have any information on her whereabouts.
Read: OCPS students protest changes to Pride Month proclamations
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group