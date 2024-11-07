Palm Coast recognized for “Best Tasting Water” in the region

PALM COAST, Fla. — The City of Palm Coast can now say they have the “Best Tasting Drinking Water” in the area.

Palm Coast was awarded the title in the Florida Section American Water Works Association’s Region II contest.

The competition was held Nov. 6 at the UF/IFAS Agricultural Center in St. Augustine.

the hard work and dedication of Palm Coast’s Utility Department, whose team of Operators, Wellfield Technicians, Mechanical Technicians, and Water Quality Technicians ensure the city’s water consistently exceeds expectations.

According to a news release, Palm Bay residents enjoy award-winning water at just over half a penny per gallon – a fraction of the average $1.30 per gallon cost at grocery stores.

This affordability and quality are a direct result of the Utility Department’s commitment to excellence, the release added.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team,” said Amanda Rees, Palm Coast’s Director of Utilities. “This award is a well-deserved recognition of the daily efforts our staff put in to maintain the highest standards in water quality. Knowing we’re providing the best-tasting water in the region is incredibly rewarding.”

