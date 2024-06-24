Panthers set to battle Oilers in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are three periods away from being on the wrong side of history in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

This type of series swing rarely happens. Only three teams down 3-0 in a Stanley Cup Final have forced a Game 7. The 1945 Detroit Red Wings and the 1942 Maple Leafs and that Toronto team ended up winning the Stanley Cup. The Panthers had a 3-0 series lead, but now the series is tied 3-3 after the Oilers 5-1 win in Game 6.

Edmonton has scored at least five goals in their last three wins.

Florida has one final shot to bounce back in Game 7. A win gives the Panthers their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. The Panthers are hoping to avoid a meltdown on their home ice tonight.

Edmonton is looking to win their sixth Stanley Cup and first since 1990. The Oilers can also become the first Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup since Montreal back in 1993. This is also the first Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final since 2019 and just the third since 2011.

You can watch Game 7 tonight on Channel 9 at 8 p.m.

