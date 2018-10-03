Parents of Orlando elementary school students call for safer walk to school

ORLANDO, Fla. - Parents of students at an Orlando elementary school are calling for a safer walk to school after they said a group of kids was almost hit while waiting to cross the street.
Marthakay Farmer is a parent of a student at Hillcrest Elementary in the Lake Eola Heights neighborhood. She said she walks her daughter to school almost every day.
Related Headlines
She said a walk to Hillcrest Elementary last month made her and others think twice about where they stand on the sidewalk when crossing Mills Avenue.
“The car came up on the corner and missed the children by inches,” she said. “We had to jump out of the way and the cross guard threw herself in front of the kids.”
Read: Report: Shooting that killed 83-year-old woman started with fight over money
Two cars trying to avoid hitting each other prompted the incident.
Parents said the signs that already exist don’t help much.
“Cars have to constantly screech to slow down, and they aren’t going 30 miles per hour,” said Farmer.
Now roughly seven weeks into the school year, parents said the sign prohibiting turns during school drop-off and pickup aren’t deterring drivers.
School times shifted this year at Hillcrest—but the sign did not reflect the change until Channel 9’s Racquel Asa brought it to the city’s attention.
The city changed the sign overnight after Channel 9 contacted them.
Farmer said it’s a start.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}