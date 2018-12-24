Parents reeling after Kissimmee school closes before holidays

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - While children caroled in Kissimmee at City Hall on Friday night, some of their parents were processing the news that the First United Methodist Middle School would be closing later that day.
“It’s been really hard to watch. I mean, for the last three days, my wife’s been crying,” said Dan Fahey.
Fahey’s wife worked for the school as a teacher’s aide. She said she found out she wouldn’t be returning to the school after Christmas break. Neither would her son, who attends the school.
The Faheys and other parents said the devastating news, just days before Christmas, shocked them all.
“That meeting that we had in mid-December, they were asking what we wanted next year,” said Fahey.
Now the Faheys and others have to find new schools while everyone is on break.
Many parents are wondering why the pastor waited so long to decide.
“He already had an idea. So I think, as a reverend, as a pastor, you know, for a church, it should've been what's best for the children,” said Jan Contreras.
