Parents say large brawl at Flagler County school could have been prevented

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County parents believe school leaders could have prevented a fight that landed nearly a dozen students in handcuffs.

Body camera video captured the large brawl at Matanzas High School last week.

Much of the video is blurred.

Channel 9 spoke to one mother about that fight.

Her son is facing a felony charge after she said the teen jumped in to help her daughter.

Her daughter is facing a misdemeanor charge.

The mother of those teens says this all stemmed from online bullying.

“We tried to be involved before this incident got to where it got to,” she said. “We went to the school. A couple of the parents went to the school the morning of the fight. One of the parents called the school the morning of and said, ‘hey, this is about to happen.’”

Flagler County school officials said, “the district has nothing more to report on this, as the incidents are being handled through our student code of conduct.”

