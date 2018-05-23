Kissimmee, Fla. - A custodian who works at Parkway Middle School has been arrested after he made threats to the school, school officials said.
Gilberto Colon Vega made the verbal threats Tuesday, according to the school principal.
School officials did not release details of the threat.
The principal said in a phone call to parents that disciplinary action will be taken, and that there will be extra staff and deputies at the school as a precaution.
Vega has been placed on leave without pay.
Vega began working at Parkway Middle School in August 2016 and became a sub-custodian May 1, 2008, school officials said.
