New cameras installed to deter crime in Parramore may not be monitored full-time

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents in the Parramore area are happy new cameras have been installed in an effort to help deter crime, but wonder how often those cameras are being monitored.
Channel 9 learned the cameras are not being monitored 24 hours a day, instead being under the watch of limited personnel from Orlando police.
The Orlando Police Department said there are nearly 200 cameras strategically placed around the city. OPD would not confirm the exact locations of the cameras or how long the cameras record for.
"Whenever we see activity level rise to the level where we see potential for the camera to yield some benefits, we install them," said Chief of Police Orlando Rolon.
The installation comes after two homicides took place within 24 hours in April.
"It's a day late and a dollar short when you consider the crimes and murders we've had," said one Parramore resident.
The camera program began in 2009.
According to OPD, an around-the-clock real-time crime center that will monitor crime as it happens is expected to be up and running by October.
