Parramore Youth Center receives $1M donation for new home

PARRAMORE, Fla. — It was an exciting Friday for hundreds of children in one local neighborhood.

The New Image Youth Center has a new home in the Parramore community.

It used to be a liquor store, but instead of selling alcohol, now it will provide mentorship and inspiration.

The celebration in Parramore was filled with song, dance, and a Heart of Florida United Way announcement.

“Our board of directors has voted to invest $1,000,000 into New Image Youth Center,” said Jeff Hayward, CEO of Heart of Florida United Way.

Executive Director Dr. Shanta Barton-Stubbs founded the New Image Youth Center.

“Today is a testament that prayers do work and that people do believe in our mission,” she said.

For 19 years, her programs have provided after-school and summer programs for Parramore children and teens. Barton-Stubbs said there have been hardships along the way.

“With the last eight years being tough and rough, not knowing if we’d be able to stay here in the community, we’ve always served,” she said.

The funding will be used to purchase the building at the corner of Parramore and Anderson, giving the New Image Youth Center a permanent home.

“It’s the best project we’ve ever done,” Hayward said.

Heart of Florida United Way has been donating to the program since it opened, and what started with just four children has helped more than 300.

“When you see those children and what they’ve become, it’s hard not to fall to fall in love with this place,” Hayward said.

But the $1 million is still not enough for renovations.

Heart of Florida and the center hope for matching donations from the community to tear the place down and build a new center or add a second story to accommodate all of the neighborhood children.

