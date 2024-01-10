Partly cloudy and cool Wednesday after severe storms impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a much quieter Wednesday after severe storms impacted Central Florida.
Sunshine will return Wednesday with a very low chance of rain.
Daytime highs will reach the low 60s Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday night will feel cooler with lows in the 40s.
Rain and storm chances will climb again late Thursday through Friday.
Our temperatures will also climb Friday with highs around 80 degrees.
